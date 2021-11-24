First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $47.31 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,411 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

