Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 400 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.87.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

