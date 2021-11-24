Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 157.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 125,410 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period.

BATS JPST opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.