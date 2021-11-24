Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Nutanix updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

