Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $313.52 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

