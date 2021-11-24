Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$5.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.65-5.75 EPS.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.26. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

