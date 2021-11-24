Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,817 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.0% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,655 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 686,845 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,382 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 62.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $666,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on BUD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.61.

NYSE BUD opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

