Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average is $95.57.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.