American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.79.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

