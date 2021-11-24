Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Nordstrom updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3,193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. Nordstrom has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $46.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordstrom stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.41% of Nordstrom worth $81,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

