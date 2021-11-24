Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $902,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 93.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $255.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $197.80 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

