Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,987 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 26.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,942,000 after acquiring an additional 764,944 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth about $8,255,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $6,777,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 587.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 229,451 shares during the period. 29.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

AG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

