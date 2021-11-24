Veracity Capital LLC Sells 3,605 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $631,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 68.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 963,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 54.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 691,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 243,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 160,639 shares during the last quarter.

CEF stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

