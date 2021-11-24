Veracity Capital LLC Buys 816 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $54.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69.

