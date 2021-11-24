BlackHat Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $301,219.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $301,219.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000845 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

