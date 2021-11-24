Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 267,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 332,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 266,064 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $111.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.31 and its 200 day moving average is $106.52.

