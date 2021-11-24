Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $40.84 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 3.4% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Amphenol worth $40,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,500 shares of company stock worth $17,372,275. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $86.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average is $73.31.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Cowen increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

