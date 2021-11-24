Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 3.1% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $36,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after buying an additional 640,039 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,509,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,058,000 after buying an additional 532,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $225.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.90.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

