Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 2,285 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 1.7% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $20,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,004,291,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,815,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,524.19 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,473.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1,439.76.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.02 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,532,645. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

