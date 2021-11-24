The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $114.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.