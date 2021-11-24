Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 2,599 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

