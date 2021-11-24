Bay Rivers Group Has $1.18 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $188.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.29 and its 200 day moving average is $265.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.