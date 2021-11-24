The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $2,221,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $49,033,160. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Shares of PG stock opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $361.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $149.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

