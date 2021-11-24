Analysts Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target at $59.64

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Health Catalyst news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $1,609,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,142,436.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $472,030.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,659 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,918. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,865 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

