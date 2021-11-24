Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,088 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in NIO by 48.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

