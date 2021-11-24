Centrality (CENNZ) Price Reaches $0.25

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $294.87 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00046086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.64 or 0.00248598 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,638,050.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00045472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00086341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CENNZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.