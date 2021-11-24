Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,917 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,058,000 after buying an additional 585,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,955,000 after buying an additional 525,766 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 1.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,465,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,330,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 94.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after purchasing an additional 570,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.81.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $85,215.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,394 shares in the company, valued at $85,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

