Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,318 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 112.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.06 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

