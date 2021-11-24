Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.220-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.50 million-$14.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.47 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIRG. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Airgain has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

