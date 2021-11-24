Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

VEC opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $554.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.58.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vectrus by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vectrus by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vectrus by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

