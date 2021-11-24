Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) vs. HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Head to Head Comparison

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 32.78% 11.67% 1.17% HarborOne Bancorp 24.07% 9.14% 1.39%

Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $275.95 million 3.50 $57.52 million $1.78 10.73 HarborOne Bancorp $287.70 million 2.76 $44.79 million $1.21 12.32

Lakeland Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HarborOne Bancorp. Lakeland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lakeland Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 HarborOne Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.42%. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.52%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than HarborOne Bancorp.

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp beats HarborOne Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NJ.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts. The HarborOne Mortgage segment comprises interest earned on loans and fees received as a result of the residential mortgage origination, sale, and servicing process. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, MA.

