Head to Head Review: Mannatech (MTEX) and Its Rivals

Mannatech (NASDAQ: MTEX) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mannatech to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mannatech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Mannatech Competitors 229 618 585 13 2.26

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 43.15%. Given Mannatech’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mannatech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Mannatech has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mannatech’s peers have a beta of 1.68, suggesting that their average stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 5.00% 31.54% 12.38% Mannatech Competitors -164.96% -58.60% -11.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mannatech and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $151.41 million $6.26 million 10.40 Mannatech Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million -10.57

Mannatech’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Mannatech. Mannatech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Mannatech pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Mannatech pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 21.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mannatech has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Mannatech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mannatech beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc. develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L. Caster in November 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, TX.

