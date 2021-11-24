Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)’s share price dropped 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $156.59 and last traded at $156.79. Approximately 20,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 900,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.22.

ESTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $629,333.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070 over the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,318,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,801,000 after buying an additional 142,304 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Elastic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after buying an additional 128,466 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,026,000 after buying an additional 74,332 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,978,000 after buying an additional 199,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

