Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.63

Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.63 and last traded at $65.45, with a volume of 888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

