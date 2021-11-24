Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.63

Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.63 and last traded at $65.45, with a volume of 888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.88.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.
Weis Markets Company Profile (NYSE:WMK)
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.
