Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.97

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 82528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WKHS shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 21.65. The stock has a market cap of $846.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,563 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $24,042,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,525 shares during the period. 38.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

