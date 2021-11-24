Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.97

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 82528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.
A number of equities analysts have commented on WKHS shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 21.65. The stock has a market cap of $846.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,563 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $24,042,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,525 shares during the period. 38.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
