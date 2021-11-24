ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 404,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,140,986 shares.The stock last traded at $92.02 and had previously closed at $92.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

