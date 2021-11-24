CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,408 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $169.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $171.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.