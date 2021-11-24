CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 8,587 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,744,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,418,000 after purchasing an additional 148,469 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Shares of ALGN opened at $657.26 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $465.46 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $661.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $646.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.