CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $6.81 Million Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $839,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 134.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $176.07 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.66.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

U has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $940,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,113,539 shares of company stock worth $332,872,426. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

