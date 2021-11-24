Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHK opened at $181.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.59. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.16 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

