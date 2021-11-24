Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DermTech were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $847,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DermTech by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DermTech by 921.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in DermTech by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DermTech news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $68,724.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,412.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DMTK. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of DMTK opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.77. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

