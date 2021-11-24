Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 904 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,095 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 105,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59.

