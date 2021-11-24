Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises 1.0% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,609 shares of company stock worth $53,307,462 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.44.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $753.28 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.78 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $761.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $648.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

