SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 21,593 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,593 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXH. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 401,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 160,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 185,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94.

