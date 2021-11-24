LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95,835 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

