Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Position Reduced by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Snap comprises approximately 4.3% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,123,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,844,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,931,252 in the last 90 days.

Shares of SNAP opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $83.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.35.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Barclays cut their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.12.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

