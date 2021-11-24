Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 114 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $1,779,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $206.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.80 and a 1 year high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZM. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.29.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

