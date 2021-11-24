SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 30.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,145,000 after buying an additional 106,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after buying an additional 210,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,255,000 after purchasing an additional 128,207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $231.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $181.21 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.53.

