Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,022,000. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $144.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $115.36 and a 52-week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

