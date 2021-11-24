Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kronos Worldwide’s earnings for the third quarter of 2021 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales missed. Higher demand for titanium dioxide (TiO2) in European and North American markets are likely to drive the company’s sales volumes in the near term. The company expects its sales volumes to rise on a year-over-year basis in 2021. Kronos Worldwide is also poised well to gain from higher TiO2 demand over the long term. New product development, a solid customer base, strengthening operations in international arenas and effective marketing strategies will also work in the company’s favor. Higher average TiO2 selling prices are also expected to drive the company’s sales and margins in 2021. Kronos Worldwide expects a rise in TiO2 prices through the balance of this year on the back of higher customer demand. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

KRO opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.26.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

